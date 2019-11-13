|
|
EDWARD WORKMAN JR., 83, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to his Heavenly home Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born January 27, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Edward and Lillie Workman. He was also preceded in death by his son, Mark; three brothers, Larry, Jerry and John; two sisters, Patricia Jarvis and June Dean. He leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Jerrie; a daughter-in-law, Mary; one sister, Linda Varnum, and one brother, Frank Workman; several nieces and nephews that were his best friends. He was a member of Pea Ridge Baptist Church before moving to Canton, Ohio. He was a Manufacturing Engineer for B&W. He was very proud to have served in the United States Air Force. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Pea Ridge Baptist Church, Huntington, W.Va. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019