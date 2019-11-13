Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Pea Ridge Baptist Church
Huntington, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD WORKMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD WORKMAN Jr.


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD WORKMAN Jr. Obituary




EDWARD WORKMAN JR., 83, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to his Heavenly home Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born January 27, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Edward and Lillie Workman. He was also preceded in death by his son, Mark; three brothers, Larry, Jerry and John; two sisters, Patricia Jarvis and June Dean. He leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Jerrie; a daughter-in-law, Mary; one sister, Linda Varnum, and one brother, Frank Workman; several nieces and nephews that were his best friends. He was a member of Pea Ridge Baptist Church before moving to Canton, Ohio. He was a Manufacturing Engineer for B&W. He was very proud to have served in the United States Air Force. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Pea Ridge Baptist Church, Huntington, W.Va. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -