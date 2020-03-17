|
|
EILEEN "KAY" FRICKE, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Hospice House. She was born August 1, 1939, in Morgantown, W.Va., the daughter of the late Donivon Edwin Adams and Mary Tressie Cathleen Freeland Adams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Louis Christian Fricke II. Eileen was retired from the Cabell County Board of Education. She was a former reporter for The Logan Banner and choir director and organist for the former Otterbein United Methodist Church and Cross Roads United Methodist Church. She was a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She is survived by a sister, Dr. Susan Adams; a son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Tim E. and Lee Ann Hill of Huntington; Debra Hill Petty of South Point, Ohio; two adopted granddaughters, Tressie Clark and Holly Stover; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and very special friends in Vickie Adkins and Patricia Walker. The family wishes to thank those at Hospice who made Kay so comfortable during these past few months. Also a special thank you to her daughter Debbie, who put her life on hold to care for Kay at home. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Services will be private for the family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020