EILEEN UNGER, 94, of Ironton, widow of Leo Unger, died Feb. 27 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She retired from the C&O Railroad. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. March 7 at St. Joseph Church, Ironton; burial following in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 6 at O'Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Catholic Community Parish Life Center, PO Box 499, Ironton, OH.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020