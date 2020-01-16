Home

Wilson Funeral Home Inc
1270 Hwy 2565
Louisa, KY 41230
(606) 638-0034
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Wilson Funeral Home Inc
1270 Hwy 2565
Louisa, KY 41230
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Louisa, KY
View Map
ELBERT FRANKLIN MUNCY


Cyrus Cemetery - 2020
ELBERT FRANKLIN MUNCY Obituary

Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of ELBERT FRANKLIN MUNCY, who passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020, at the West Georgia Hospice in LaGrange, Georgia. He is survived by his bride of 62 years, Lavonne Muncy, his daughter Dr. Teresa Leslie and her husband Andrew Leslie; son Michael Muncy and his wife Marie Muncy; two grandsons, Logan Michael Leslie and Ethan Alexander Leslie; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Mr. Muncy was born Oct 3, 1938 in Louisa, Ky. He graduated Valedictorian of his class at Louisa High School, where he met the love of his life, Lavonne He worked aboard the Alton Zepher along the Ohio and Mississippi rivers in his younger years, then began his career in the propane gas industry starting as a truck driver for Ashland Oil Co., and progressed to be the president of the Florida Propane Gas Association and Vice President of Superior Gas in Roanoke, Alabama. His most loved hobby was photography. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, January 14 at Wilson Funeral Home, 1270 Hwy. 2565, Louisa, Ky. Funeral services will be held there at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 15. Burial will follow in the Cyrus Cemetery in Louisa, Ky. All care has been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020
