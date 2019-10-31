|
ELDER CLARENCE B. MATHIS, 86, of Wayne, left this world Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House to go to his heavenly home where he will rest in paradise of God until the resurrection day. He was born Nov. 12, 1932, in Huntington, W.Va., to Brad Mathis and Maudie Maynard Mathis, who preceded him in death. Clarence was the husband of Pearl Jean Holland Mathis; they were married March 29, 1952, and were married 65 years. Pearl preceded him in death on Oct. 11, 2017; also preceding him in death are two brothers, Bill and Carroll Mathis; and one sister, Delores Saunders. Clarence is survived by their seven children, Teresa Mathis of Clayton, N.C., Brad Mathis of Summerville, S.C., Laura (Dale) Stollings of Wayne, Mark (Diane) Mathis of South Point, Ohio, Mike Mathis of Kenova, Jennifer Riley of Wayne, Arletta (Jim) Markovitz of Bridgeville, Pa.; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Clarence was the oldest of 8 children; surviving are two sisters, Fannie (Gary) Murray and Betty Miller, both of Huntington, and two brothers, James (Claire) Mathis of Florence, S.C., and Arthur (Mary Ann) Mathis of Wayne. He joined the Antioch Church in January 1957, where he remained a member until his passing. He was licensed to preach the gospel in April 1962. Then in 1967, he was ordained as an Elder at the Antioch Church. He served as moderator and assistant moderator in KY, AZ and WV. At the time of his passing, he was assistant moderator at the Antioch Old Regular Baptist Church, Wayne. He traveled many miles to different churches to serve them. His life and his preaching had a lot of influence on many people. A humble servant of God will be missed by many people. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, with a service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be noon Nov. 1 at Antioch Old Regular Baptist Church. Private burial in Mathis Cemetery, Huntington. The family would like to thank caregivers Amanda and Jennifer and Dr. Artina Lane, the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, and the staff that not only cared for our dad but our family as well. Thank you, Marian, Georganne and Holley. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House or Antioch Old Regular Baptist Church.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019