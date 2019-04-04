|
ELEANOR JEAN BEEVER, 90, of Terra Alta, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Terra Alta, W.Va. She was born August 4, 1928, in Gallipolis, Ohio, a daughter of the late Samuel and Hattie VanPelt Tivener. She was also preceded in death by a son, David Riggs Beever; a grandson, Christopher David Beever; three sisters, Helen Cooper, Marianne Layne, Virginia Kathryn Beever; and two brothers, Paul and Dale Tivener. Survivors include a daughter, Robin Jean Hager of Princeton, W.Va.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael C. and Sylvia Beever of Lesage, W.Va., and Nick and Patricia Beever of Lavalette, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Michelle Dawn Brooks of Huntington, Brandy Brook Beever of Barboursville, Derrick Hager of Virginia, Jeremy Paul Beever of Ceredo-Kenova, W.Va., Andrea (Chris) Powers of Huntington and Courtney Beever of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Debbie Gray of Huntington. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Friday, April 5, 2019, at Greenbottom Memorial Park with Minister Wayne Carter officiating. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019