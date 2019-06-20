







ELEANOR MAE SHAW, 88, entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 17, 2019, with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Ronald W. and Lottie Dickey Berry. She was married to the love of her life, Josh Edward Shaw, who preceded her in death in 1995. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Bell, and a brother, Paul Berry. She is survived by a son, Michael Shaw and his children Michelle (Michael) Sanders and Christopher (Elizabeth) Shaw; a daughter, Denise (Stephen) Yates and her children Heather (Jesse) McNamara, Alisha (Tom) Kuempel, David (Brandi) Jones and Jeremy (Lisa) Jones; she is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren. Eleanor will always be remembered for her love of music, dancing and Sunday dinners. She was a longtime member of the former Highlawn Baptist Church where she gave her life to God many years ago. Family, friends and others whose lives Eleanor touched are invited to attend her service at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens to say farewell to our beloved Eleanor. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary