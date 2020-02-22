Home

Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
(304) 824-3111
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
View Map

ELEANOR WEAVER

ELEANOR WEAVER Obituary

ELEANOR WEAVER "GOOSE," of Hamlin, W.Va., born January 21, 1937, passed away February 20, 2020, at the age of eighty years and thirty days. She was the daughter of the late William and Virgie Lee Bryant Skeens and was also preceded in death by her husband, Teddy Weaver; son, Rickie Weaver, seven brothers, Howard Skeens, Jackie Skeens, James Skeens, Billy Skeens, Gene Skeens, Buddy Skeens and Leo Skeens; three sisters, Katie Reynolds, Loretta Thompson and Jenny Lambert. Eleanor was a Teacher's Aide for the Lincoln County Board of Education for over forty years. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Cathie (Chris) Davis of Hamlin, W.Va.; six special children, Chad and his sons, Daxton, Coen and Zealand, Allison and her daughter, Sophie, Josh, Chelsea and her son, Talan and soon to be Chase, Michael, Christopher; three nephews, Kenny Lambert, David and Bill Thompson; two nieces, Jill Randolph and LaGena Skeen-Spears; and a very special friend, Louise Nelson. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor David Burch officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -