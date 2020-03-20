|
ELISA "SHEREE" DOBBINS MCCALLISTER, age 62, of Gastonia, NC, formerly of Vienna, WV, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 16, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, James "Jimmy" Edward McCallister, formerly of Kenova, WV; two sons, James Lewis McCallister of Bozeman, MT, and Jordan Trent McCallister and wife Ashley of Belmont, NC; three grandchildren, Colin Rex McCallister, Wells Laursen McCallister and Lennon Elise McCallister; three siblings, Kimberly Dobbins Berry and husband Tony of Shelby, NC, Lewis Harold "Buster" Dobbins Jr. and wife Ambra of Shelby, NC, and Sandra Renee Dobbins of Shelby, NC; numerous loving nephews and nieces in WV, KY, TN, NC, IN and Puerto Rico, as well as a great-nephew, Cayden Drake Bridges, and great-nieces, Aubrey Harper Bridges and Breianna Lee Bridges. Born December 30, 1957, in Cleveland County, Sheree was the daughter of Martha LaFaye Hamrick Dobbins and the late Lewis Harold Dobbins. She is also survived by her in-laws, Jim and Katie McCallister of Kenova, WV; two brothers-in-law, David McCallister and wife Rose of Kenova, WV, John McCallister and wife Sherrie of Fort Wayne, IN; and sister-in-law, Jane Kennedy of Charleston, WV. Sheree meant so much to so many and will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, Mimi and mother-in-law. She was always smiling and lived life to love and serve those around her. Sheree was a graduate of Western Carolina University with a degree in Special Education. Always serving others, she volunteered in her children's schools and established the Publishing and Writing Center at Concord Elementary School in Pennsylvania. She was a devoted wife and mother, supporting her family through many moves, business endeavors and sporting events. Sheree's hospitality was unmatched, and her home served as the epicenter for family and friends to unite. She quietly struggled with rheumatoid arthritis and all the challenges that come along with it, but never allowed it to define her. She instilled a fierce loyalty and compassion in her children, and her love for her grandchildren has no end. Sheree lived life with a full heart and taught us all how to love. The family will hold a private service and will plan a celebration of her life at the appropriate time. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Gaston Day School's Annual Fund in memory of Sheree "Mimi" McCallister. Donations can be made by check or online. By Mail: Gaston Day School, 2001 Gaston Day School Road, Gastonia, NC 28056. Give Online: https://www.gastonday.org/support/. To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com. A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory Inc.