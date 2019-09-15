|
ELIZABETH A. FARQUHAR (nee Moyer), "Libby," age 90, of Batavia, Ohio, passed away on July 1, 2019, at her home. Born in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Ada Clyde West and Ernest S. Moyer on October 8, 1928, she was a graduate of Huntington High School. She married George W. Farquhar in January 1975 in Wood County, W.Va. She lived in Vienna, W.Va., while she worked for Fahlgren and Associates as an art design draftsperson. Libby and George then traveled and worked in various states together until they settled permanently in Batavia, Ohio. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her daughter, Beverly Rolfe Dartnell of Florence, S.C. She is survived by her husband, George; son, Chad Rolfe of Seattle, Washington; stepson, Glenn Farquhar of Akron, Ohio; stepdaughter, Kimberly Donovan of Weymouth, Massachusetts; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Union Township Civic Center, 4350 Aicholtz Road, Cincinnati, Ohio. Please join us in this tribute to Libby. To have known her was to love her, with her beautiful smile and bright blue eyes; she brought joy to many and always had a kind word of praise and encouragement for all. Internment is at Mount Moriah Cemetery, Union Township, 686 Mount Moriah Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio, where she will be joined by her husband, side by side, forever in God's everlasting grace and peace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019