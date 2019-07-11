







ELIZABETH ANN "BETH" CHAFFIN-VICKERS, 35, of Hickory, N.C., formerly of Barboursville, W.Va., went to be with the Lord God on July 4, 2019, after battling liver disease for only a short time. She was born in Pensacola, Fla., to Roy Lester Chaffin and Kelly D. Sawyers-Chaffin on Aug. 3, 1983. She was a Retail Associate and Assistant Store Manager at several Stores in the Barboursville Mall and was very well known. She will be missed greatly. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Roy and Eva Belle Chaffin, and her maternal grandparents, Frank and Betty Sawyers. She is survived by her two children, Brayden Vickers and Brileigh Vickers of Barboursville, W.Va.; her parents, Lester and Kelly Chaffin of Hickory, N.C.; two brothers, Jason Chaffin and Christopher Chaffin and his fiancee Mary Beth Zornes, all of Barboursville, W.Va. She is also survived by a host of special aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins and many, many special friends who loved her very much. We would like to thank all the people who made a donation on Facebook and GOFUNDME and to Carolina Caring in Hickory, N.C., for the support that they gave. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Willie May. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to help out with the funeral expenses. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 11, 2019