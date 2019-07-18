|
ELIZABETH B. JORDAN, born November 18, 1949, was called home to be with the Lord on July 16, 2019. A graduate of Huntington East High School and St. Mary's School of Nursing, she worked over a 40-year career as a Registered Nurse. Survivors include her beloved son, Andrew Benjamin Jordan, and three grandchildren, Kenleigh Grace, Caitlin Elizabeth and Colin Andrew. At her request, there will be no visitation or services. "God, grant me the Serenity ..." Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
