ELIZABETH ESTLER (Lib and Liz to her friends and "Mamie" to her family members) passed away in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, peacefully Sunday evening, September 29, 2019. Elizabeth and her late husband, David Smith Estler, retired to Melbourne, Florida, thirty-seven years ago from Huntington, West Virginia, and has been living in John Knox Village in Pompano Beach, Florida, since June 2015. Elizabeth was born in St. Mary's Hospital, Huntington. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Otto Fiedler (past mayor of Huntington) and Esther Ruess Fiedler. Elizabeth and David have three sons, Stephen Estler (Vickie), Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Paul Estler (Nancy), Huntington, West Virginia, and Brian Estler (Patricia), Dallas, Texas. Elizabeth has six grandchildren she adored: Stephanie Lynn Estler and Mathew David Estler (Steve), Katie Estler Horney and Christine Estler Higgins (Paul), and David James Estler and Michael Irving Estler (Brian). Elizabeth's 90th birthday was recently and joyfully celebrated with all the family surprising her at John Knox Village. Mamie marveled she had five great-grandchildren: Layton Harper Estler, Knox Smith Estler, and Wyles James Estler (Matthew), Avery Estler Horney (Katie) and Sadie Elizabeth Higgins (Christine). She was a 1947 graduate of Huntington High School and Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. Elizabeth and David were active members of Highlawn Presbyterian Church. David served as an Elder and Elizabeth sang in the choir and then organized "The Mustard Seeds," the children's choir. Her favorite song The Mustard Seeds sang was, "I am a promise, I am a possibility, I am a promise with a capital â€˜P.' I can be anything, anything God wants me to be!" Our Mamie was an encourager extraordinaire, always having a positive attitude. Elizabeth and David were also chaperones for many Youth Group events and camping weekends. David purchased the Fiedler Insurance Agency in the late 1960s and Elizabeth worked alongside him in a supportive role. In Huntington, Elizabeth and David were involved in many activities at St. Cloud Commons, Camp Anthony Wayne and the Governor Cabell Hotel. Enjoying miniatures, Elizabeth and one of her best friends, Terry Reasor, opened "The Miniature Shop" in Huntington for almost a decade. She and David traveled across the United States and Germany participating in Miniature shows and conventions and loved meeting new friends. David enjoyed wiring miniature houses with electricity and making presentations. Elizabeth was active in the Huntington Women's Club, performing often in the Gay Capers. She ran the Huntington Boy Scouts uniform closet. She was the mom of three sons being awarded the highest honor of BSA, Eagle Scout, as well as one grandson, David. She was a Past Chairman of the Cabell County Library Board and was awarded a lifetime membership. Reading was a hobby and goal she passed on to her grandchildren. Mamie leaves an absence in our hearts. "Life is eternal. Love is immortal. Death is only a horizon. A horizon is nothing save the limit of our sight." Rossiter Raymond (1840-1918, mining engineer, scholar and author). The family invites friends to come reminisce at an Open House Reception Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Highlawn Presbyterian Church, 2814 Collis Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3363 W. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.