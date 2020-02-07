|
ELIZABETH JEAN "LIBBY" ROTHGEB, 75, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Randy Rothgeb, died Feb. 5 in Holzer Medical Center, Jackson, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 8, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Good News Baptist Church, 4045 Georges Creek Road, Gallipolis, OH 45631. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020