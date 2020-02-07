Home

Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH
ELIZABETH JEAN "LIBBY" ROTHGEB, 75, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Randy Rothgeb, died Feb. 5 in Holzer Medical Center, Jackson, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 8, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Good News Baptist Church, 4045 Georges Creek Road, Gallipolis, OH 45631. www.willisfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020
