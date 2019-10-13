|
ELIZABETH PARSONS, 93, of Huntington, wife of James Parsons, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Kim Stone and Pastor Scott Maynard. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born January 27, 1926, in Hode, Ky., a daughter of the late William S. Alley and Mary Chaffin Alley Mollett. She was a seamstress with Maidenform and Anderson Newcomb. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Ernest St. Clair; brother, Lloyd Alley; and four sisters, Joyce Simpkins, Aretha Alley, Mary Spaulding and Lassie Fielder. Additional survivors include a daughter, Sherry Albright; grandchildren, Dale Albright, Chris (Kelly) Albright and Seth Albright; great-grandchildren, Jacob (Morgan) Albright, Morgan R. Albright and Joshua Albright. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019