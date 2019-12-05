|
ELIZABETH SUE CRUMP, (69) loving wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and friend, passed away peacefully on Saturday November 23, 2019 at her home in Canton, Georgia. Elizabeth was born on March 8, 1950 in Prairie Village, Kansas, to Lewis and Virginia (Roberts) Snyder. Elizabeth met and married her lifelong love, J. Ron Crump in 1970 in Chesapeake, Ohio. Ron and Elizabeth were blessed with sons, Christopher "Kyle" and James "Ryan." As time progressed and the children grew, Elizabeth and Ron earned their Bachelor of Science degrees from Ohio University and then their Master in the Art of Teaching degrees from Marygrove College. Elizabeth taught almost 20 years in the Chesapeake School District. After retirement Elizabeth and Ron moved to Georgia to be near their son Ryan, his wife and their two young children. Elizabeth's true love was her unwavering loyalty to her Christian faith. Some of her happiest memories were of those being a member of the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington, WV. After moving to Georgia she became an active member of the Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Elizabeth was also a member of the Bridgemill Sixes Service League (BSSL). There she volunteered her time and resources. She will be missed by all who knew her. The memorial service will be held at Woodstock Funeral Home in Woodstock, Georgia on Saturday December 7th 2019. Elizabeth is survived by her loving and devoted husband Ron; son Ryan (Beth); son Kyle (Michelle); grandchildren Emily, Allyson, Tyler, Addison and Jacob; great grandchildren Macee and Maxwell; Sister Martha and Brother Lewis and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or the . If you would like to send condolences to the family please visit www.woodstockfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019