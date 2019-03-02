The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
ELIZABETH VEITCH, 92, recently of South Point, Ohio, died February 11, 2019, at River's Bend. She was born in Englewood, N.J., and lived in Dumont, N.J., much of her life, taking care of her widowed mother for over 20 years. She moved to Proctorville, Ohio, in 2000 to be closer to her sister, Alison V. Tomkies, who predeceased her in October of 2018. A private service will be held to celebrate her life on March 4. Klingel Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2019
