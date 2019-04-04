







ELLA M. HENSLEY, 78, of Wayne, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Jacque Compton officiating. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. on Friday. She was born December 8, 1940, the daughter of the late Andrew and Sadie Aliff Crockett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James I. Hensley; daughter, Pamela Hensley Worsham; stepson, Mark A. Hensley; and several brothers and sisters. Ella is survived by her beloved son, James I. "Jamie" Hensley II and wife Tiffany; stepdaughter, Bethany Sprouse and husband Bruce; a special daughter-in-law, Becky Hensley; grandchildren, Jason (Nichole) Mathis, Jeremy Mathis, Matthew (Jessica) Hensley, Elizabeth Hensley (Trent) McClellan, Jessie Hensley, Jared Hensley, Olivia Hensley; former daughter-in-law, Stephanie Jervis; four beautiful great-grandchildren; several brothers and sisters, including two special sisters, Betty (Anthony) Merritt and Margaret (Harold) Rakes; and a host of nieces and nephews. Ella was a loving wife, mother and sister who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family would like to publicly praise the staff at Hospice House for their care and attention to Ella and family during this difficult time. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 1101 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. "God will wipe every tear from their eyes." Rev. 21:4. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary