







ELLEN LEE VANHOOSE PERDUE WASHBURN, 72, formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019, in Cape Coral, Florida. She was born on June 20, 1946, in Huntington, to the late Edward Lee VanHoose and the late Elizabeth "Libby" Georgetta Desmond. She was an alumni of Huntington High School and Marshall University. She was an accomplished real estate agent and broker for years before retiring to Florida. She was preceded in death by her childhood sweetheart, Charles Perdue Jr. of Lavalette, West Virginia. Ellen leaves behind her loving family, daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" Perdue, son, Christopher "Chris" Perdue, daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Wyatt Henderson. She was a devoted Gramma and blessed with two beautiful grandbabies, Morgan Wyatt Henderson and Autumn Elizabeth Henderson. She loved her family, her sister-in-law, Bonnie Bellomy, nieces, nephews and friends. Ellen was also preceded in death by her second husband, Leon Washburn. She has two beautiful kitties, Sophia and Butch, who miss her greatly. She enjoyed her real estate career, writing for The Wayne County News (1980s), raising her children and singing in the choir at Florence Memorial United Methodist Church. She had a contagious laugh and a warm smile. She was beautiful both inside and out. She was a loving, wonderful Mama and Gramma who is missed dearly. Ellen loved all animals. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite animal charity. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary