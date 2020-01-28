|
ELNORA MAY PERRY BURNS, 78, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born November 3, 1941, in Barboursville, a daughter of the late Clarence and Ethel Deacon Perry. She was a former employee of Cabell Huntington Hospital. Elnora was also preceded in death by her sister, June. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Carl Burns. There will be no funeral services at her request. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
