|
More Obituaries for ELNORA BURNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELNORA MAY PERRY BURNS


1941 - 2020
ELNORA MAY PERRY BURNS Obituary

ELNORA MAY PERRY BURNS, 78, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born November 3, 1941, in Barboursville, a daughter of the late Clarence and Ethel Deacon Perry. She was a former employee of Cabell Huntington Hospital. Elnora was also preceded in death by her sister, June. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Carl Burns. There will be no funeral services at her request. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020
