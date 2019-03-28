







ELOISE B. COOKSEY, 92, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born October 5, 1926, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Walter Enis and Ora Agnes Isaacs Browning. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Milton J. Dickerson; her second husband, Quentin K. Cooksey; a brother and sister-in-law, Lindy and Twyla Browning; and four sisters, Imogene Smith, Pat Stewart, Maxine Follrod and Rosemary Browning. She was a graduate of Huntington East High School where she played basketball and was a member of the Torch Society. Eloise retired after 44 years with TTA as an accountant and was the longest working employee at TTA. She was nominated for the Transit Employee of the Year in 1987. Eloise was a member of the Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading and walking and loved her dog. She loved all people, especially her family. Eloise will be sadly missed by her family, but they have peace knowing that she is in Heaven with her Lord and Savior. Survivors include a daughter, Terri Dyke of Las Vegas, N.V.; two granddaughters, Elizabeth Craven of Wisconsin and Andrea (Roman) Thompson of Barboursville; a great-grandson, Michael Thompson of Barboursville; a sister, Phyllis Davis of Huntington; a special friend and neighbor, Karen McCallister of Huntington; several special nieces, nephews and cousins; and her dog, Daisy Mae. The family would like to thank St. Mary's Orthopedic and Skilled Nursing, The Village of Riverview and Hospice of Huntington for their loving care throughout the past year. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church, Huntington, of which she was a member, with Pastor Tim Arthur officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church, 2510 Tenth Avenue, Huntington, WV 25703. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary