ELOISE VERBA CLAY, 98, of West Hamlin, W.Va., widow of Ernest Ray Clay, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a homemaker, a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. During WWII while husband Ray was a marine overseas, Eloise was playing "Rosie the Riveter" at a factory in Detroit, Mich. Eloise loved the Lord and was a member of the Church of Christ in West Hamlin, W.Va. She is survived by one daughter, Judy Hanning (Ron); three sons, Rod Clay (Karen), Ken Clay (Miriam), Rick Clay (Carol); 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by one son, Ray Clay Jr.; one grandson and one great-great-granddaughter. Friends may call noon-1 p.m. Saturday July 6, 2019, at McGhee Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., services at 1 p.m.; burial in Sanders Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Special thanks to the staff at Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for loving and caring for our mother as though she were yours.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 5, 2019