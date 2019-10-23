|
ELSWORTH C. "BOOGIE" SMITH, 89, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville by Pastor Steve Hinkle. Burial will be in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. He was born January 18, 1930, in Barboursville, a son of the late Edgar E. and Thelma Comer Smith. Boogie was also preceded in death by his brother Edgar Clinton Smith and a nephew, Michael Smith. Boogie was a Korea veteran, serving in the United States Army, a retired truck driver for Smith Transfer with 30 years of service. He traveled across the Silver Bridge in Point Pleasant, W.Va., two times the same day before the bridge collapsed. He enjoyed working and had a strong work ethic. After his retirement from Smith Transfer, he continued to work everyday for 35 years, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville and the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Boogie and Wilma enjoyed camping for many years. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Wilma Lee Cox Smith; three sons and daughters-in-law, E. Allen and Kimberly D. Smith, Randall Reid-Smith, all of Barboursville, and David E. and Karen A. Smith, of Mount Clare, W.Va.; special "son" Chuck Zerkle of Barboursville; grandchildren and spouses Heather and Kenneth Glover, Trina G. Smith, Kayla and Zack Lantz, Shannon Smith and Lauren Smith; two great-grandchildren, Kayley Glover and Reese Lantz; niece Felicia Gill and her husband Angelo; nephew Eddie Smith and his wife Vicki; great-nieces; great-nephews; and many special friends, including the entire staff of The Village at Riverview, who we especially thank for their loving care and support for the last 2-½ years. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to a . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019