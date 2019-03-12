







EMALINE "TUDY" ADKINS, 81, of Lavalette, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was born December 11, 1937, in Cabell County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Ernest and Lily Cremeans Ferguson Sr. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Russell Henry Adkins, one son, David "Tudy" Russell Adkins, and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by one daughter, Patricia Pauley and her husband Harold of Lavalette, W.Va.; one son, Thomas Adkins and his wife Gwyn of Circleville, Ohio; one brother, Edmond Ferguson of Proctorville, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Tomie Adkins; seven grandchildren, Rusty, Melissa, Jennifer, David, T.J., Harley and Tea; and 10 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kaiden, Rusty "Hoss," Savannah, Madison, Eden, Levi, Eli, Thomas and Brynn. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Morrison Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary