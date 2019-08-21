Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Baylous Cemetery
Salt Rock., WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EMMA BECKETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EMMA GRACE BECKETT

Send Flowers
EMMA GRACE BECKETT Obituary




EMMA GRACE BECKETT, infant daughter of Sean and Bethany Bias Beckett of Barboursville, died August 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Friday, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; burial following in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to thecomfortcub.org to help bring comfort to those coping with infant loss.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EMMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries