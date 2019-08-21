|
|
|
EMMA GRACE BECKETT, infant daughter of Sean and Bethany Bias Beckett of Barboursville, died August 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Friday, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; burial following in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to thecomfortcub.org to help bring comfort to those coping with infant loss.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019