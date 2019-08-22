The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
EMMA GRACE BECKETT

EMMA GRACE BECKETT, treasured daughter of Sean and Bethany (Bias) Beckett, was born on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 12:21 p.m. at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds and 14 ounces and was 18 inches long. Emma earned her angel wings and took flight to her Heavenly home at 3:37 p.m. She experienced snuggles and kisses from her Mommy and Daddy, was read and sung to, cherished hugs from her family, and being told "I love you" an uncountable amount of times. Emma is deeply loved and will forever be missed by her Mommy and Daddy, her maternal grandparents, "Poppy" and "Lolly" Rod and Kristina Cardwell Bias, her paternal grandparents, "Pops" and "Nene" Jimmy and Mitzi Neal Beckett, in addition to a large host of extended family and friends. She will remain her parents' precious baby girl, their little angel, and they will hold her in their arms again, one sweet day in Heaven. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m., at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville with Pastor Greg Lunsford officiating. Emma will be laid to rest at Baylous Cemetery in Salt Rock, W.Va. The family would like to extend special thanks to the physicians and staff of both Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital for the wonderful care and support received. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Emma Grace to thecomfortcub.org to help bring comfort to those coping with infant loss. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019
