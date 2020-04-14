|
EMMA JEAN CRAFT CAMPBELL, 89, of Ashland, widow of Clarence Campbell, died April 11 at Community Hospice Care Center. She was retired from the Boyd County School System. Private services will be held Thursday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Due to the public health restrictions, you may view the funeral via web casting. Contact the funeral home prior to Thursday to have the link emailed to you. www.steenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2020