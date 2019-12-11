|
|
EMMA JEAN TURLEY, 89, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Friday, December 6, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at New Friendship United Baptist Church, Louisa, Ky., with Pastor John Goble officiating. Burial will be in Kirk Family Cemetery, Martin County, Ky. Emma was born February 14, 1930, in Martin County, Ky., to the late Lewis and Rose Kirk. Emma Jean was a daycare provider, helping to raise many children in our community. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Turley, sisters, Maye Kirk, Mera Ellen Kirk, Glean Edith Ward, and her brother, Willis Kirk. She is survived by her daughter, Rose Ellen and son-in-law Charles Andrew Ratcliff, and her two grandchildren, 1st Lt. Jeremy Webb, who is currently in Kuwait, and Alexandria Webb, currently in college, many nieces and nephews and special family members and friends she loved very much. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019