EMMA JO PLUMLEY MAYES, 81, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on February 24, 2019. She was born April 30, 1937, in Lincoln County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Walter Lewis and Sarah Ethel Stowers Plumley. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph and son Lloyd. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (David) Young of Ona, and Teressa (Sinnett) Mayes of Georgia, and a special "daughter" Vicki Carter Mullins of Milton. She was a member of Emmanuel Community Church where her grandson, Michael David Young, is the Pastor. She had seven grandchildren, Michael (Brianna) Young, Terri Young, Christopher Mayes, Amanda Mayes, Arielle Sinnett, Mikayla Sinnett and Chris Sinnett. She had four great-grandchildren, Hanna Mayes, Katylin Mayes, Paisley Laas and Izabella Young. She had two wonderful caregivers, Michelle Green and Melissa Brickles, who loved her dearly. Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by her loving friend and Pastor Phillip Chapman. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019
