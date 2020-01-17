|
EMMA LORRAINE "POLLY" SCHNEIDER, 93, of Chesapeake, Ohio, entered into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was born November 27, 1926, in Rugby, Va., to the late Lucian and Mary Warren Sexton, and was raised in Grant, Va. Polly was the youngest of her seven siblings, who preceded her in death. After graduating from Oak Hill Academy High School, she received a scholarship to West Virginia Business College in Bluefield, W.Va., where she studied secretarial skills. After completing this program, she was hired by Tri-State Casket Company of Huntington, W.Va., where she met the love of her life, Joe Mac Schneider, who preceded her in death. They were blessed with three children, Lesa Schneider (Rick) Slack, David "Greg" Schneider, who preceded her in death when he was 3, and Brian (Jeanne Coffman) Schneider, all of Chesapeake; three grandchildren, Richie (Marlee) Slack of Statesville, N.C., Cory Slack, and Brianna Schneider (fiance Jonathan Heffner) of Chesapeake; three great-grandchildren, Jayden Slack of Chesapeake, and Sawyer and Sofia Slack of Statesville, N.C.; a brother-in-law, Jay E. (Donna) Schneider of Willow Wood, Ohio; a special friend, Gladys Butcher of Chesapeake; and her grandpup, Gidget. She attended Harmony Missionary Baptist Church and was a member of Sybene Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with her son, Brian Schneider, officiating. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the staff of Wyngate at River's Edge for their loving care they so freely shared with our mom and us. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Huntington. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.