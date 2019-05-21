







EMMA MAE HOWARD, 102, of Huntington, passed away May 19, 2019 at home. Emma attended school until sixth grade then quit to go to work at various jobs to help family. She was born December 31, 1916. She was a member of Olive Baptist Church for 32 years where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and made communion bread for sacrament. She moved to Florida where she attended Oak Ridge Baptist Church for 12 years. Emma moved back to West Virginia, where she faithfully attended Antioch Baptist Church where she was involved in the Innkeeper program until she was 100 years old. She loved to travel, quilt, camp and to paint, with one of her paintings on display at a church in the Dominican Republic. She loved her grandkids and was a wonderful, loving mother and grandmother and was proud to be a coal miner's daughter. She loved the Lord and looked forward to being in Heaven with her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, George Howard; mother Maddie Dilley Coffman; father Otis R. Dilley; two sisters, Josephine Wall and Dorothy Hatfield; brother Emory Dilley; one son, Thomas Allen Howard. She is survived by daughter, Jo Ann Howard Crow; son-in-law Charles Crow; daughter-in-law Ruth Levins; grandchildren Susan, Crystal, Rebecca, Glenn Allen, Rick, Tim, Wendell and Cindy; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two special friends, Lavada Roy and Judy Davis. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Antioch Baptist Church by Pastor Bill Davis. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington nurses and staff for their loving care and support. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 21, 2019