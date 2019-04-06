







EMMA MARIE BRYAN, 98, of Huntington, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at her residence. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Ross Thornton officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Emma was born November 18, 1920, in Huntington, a daughter of the late William and Mabel Eagan Floyd. She was a member of the Fourth Ave. United Methodist Church. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Whitten Bryan; one sister, Ethel Edwards; one brother, John Hall; and her son, Frederick Whitten "Freddie" Bryan. Survivors include one daughter, Linda Dillon of Huntington; one son and daughter-in-law, Lawrence and Vanessa Bryan of Red House, W.Va.; five grandchildren, David Bryan, Heatherly Bryan and husband Marcos, Jessica Pennington and husband Keith, Jimmy and Sean McCallister; six great-grandchildren, Yesinia Silva, Brayden and Talon Pennington, Wyatt McCallister, Bella and Serena McCallister; many beloved nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Mary Simms. The family would like to thank Wanda Maynard for her many years of devoted care and to Hospice of Huntington for their care of our mother. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.