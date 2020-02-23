|
|
EMMA MARIE MULLINS, 89, of Huntington, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted at noon on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Brian Cardwell officiating. Burial will be in Berry Family Cemetery, Lavalette. Emma was born November 25, 1930, in Lavalette, a daughter of the late Millard Filmore and Gracie Graham Sexton. She was retired from the former Corbin Ltd. and attended Camp Creek Freewill Baptist Church. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Trinkle Mullins; siblings, Sarah Adkins, Ada Roberts, William A. Sexton, Emmett Sexton, Louise Chinn, Melvin E. Sexton, Henry Lee Sexton, Mabel F. Parsons; and a grandson, Charles "Bucky" Reed. Survivors include two daughters, Janice M. Reed of Ceredo and Diana M. (Paul) Rowe of Kenova; one son, David (Sue) Mullins of Catlettsburg, Ky.; three grandchildren, Angela D. (Matt) Stambaugh of Catlettsburg, Raymond Lee Rowe of Huntington and Sabrina Mullins of Catlettsburg; three great-granddaughters, Julia and Kirstin Stambaugh of Catlettsburg, Ky., and Georgaina Rowe of Huntington; and several other family and friends. Visitation will be at Chapman's Mortuary from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020