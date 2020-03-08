The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
1822 Chestnut Street
Kenova, WV 25530
304-453-1751
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:30 PM
EMMA PLYMALE

EMMA "POODLE" PLYMALE, 87, of Kenova, passed away March 5, 2020, at her residence. Funeral service will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Dock's Creek Cemetery with Pastor Jim Richards officiating. She was born January 9, 1933, in Charleston, W.Va., a daughter of the late John Allen and Fannie Lockwood Workman. She retired from Mack & Dave's where she was an Office Clerk. Poodle was a loving and giving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George W. Plymale. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Dirk Blevins; one son and daughter-in-law, Jorge Eric and Cheryl Plymale; two granddaughters, Erica and Eric Denney and Jade Spurlock; one great-grandchild, Marley Denney; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank and Glenna Workman and Lonnie and Jane Workman; and special nieces, Becky Christian and Sue Ward. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020
