ERIC DREW LESTER, 29, of Batavia, Ohio, formerly of Beech Fork, W.Va., passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the John Randolph Medical Center, Hopewell, Va. He was born October 15, 1989, in Florida, a son of Ernie Lee Lester of East Lynn and the late Deborah Chalmers. In addition to his father, he is survived by two daughters, Ellie Lester and Jazlynne Lester; one sister, Amanda Whitaker; one brother, Jessie Dillon Lester; and paternal grandfather, Garfield Lester. Services will be conducted Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Minister Emual Adkins officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019