The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Resources
More Obituaries for ERIC LESTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERIC DREW LESTER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ERIC DREW LESTER Obituary




ERIC DREW LESTER, 29, of Batavia, Ohio, formerly of Beech Fork, W.Va., passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the John Randolph Medical Center, Hopewell, Va. He was born October 15, 1989, in Florida, a son of Ernie Lee Lester of East Lynn and the late Deborah Chalmers. In addition to his father, he is survived by two daughters, Ellie Lester and Jazlynne Lester; one sister, Amanda Whitaker; one brother, Jessie Dillon Lester; and paternal grandfather, Garfield Lester. Services will be conducted Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Minister Emual Adkins officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now