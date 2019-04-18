The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
ERMA LEE LEEP STRASSBURG

ERMA LEE LEEP STRASSBURG, 80, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery, Huntington. She was born June 17, 1938, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Elmer Hern and Gracie Ellen Porter Leep. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Strassburg; one son, Edgar Lee Plybon; one sister, Patty Scarberry; and one brother, Roger Dale Leep. She is survived by one daughter, Patty Erma Plybon of Chillicothe, Ohio; three sons, Dana Dale Plybon and Jack Delano Plybon, both of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Donald "Bill" Plybon of Wayne; three sisters, Doris Juanita Leep of Wayne County, Iva Mae Sullivan of Proctorville, Ohio, and Kathleen Adkins of Huntington; four brothers, Carlos Ray Leep, Hartzel Leep and Cecil Leep, all of Huntington, and Glenn Edward Leep of Wayne; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019
