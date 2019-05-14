Home

ERMA LEE SCOTT, 93, of Huntington, widow of John Roy Scott Jr., died May 11 in Madison Park. She retired from the U.S Army Corps of Engineers. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. There will be a celebration of life, 2 p.m. Thursday, Highlawn Presbyterian Church, Huntington. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting her family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Donations may be directed to Hospice of Huntington.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 14, 2019
