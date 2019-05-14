|
|
|
ERMA LEE SCOTT, 93, of Huntington, widow of John Roy Scott Jr., died May 11 in Madison Park. She retired from the U.S Army Corps of Engineers. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. There will be a celebration of life, 2 p.m. Thursday, Highlawn Presbyterian Church, Huntington. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting her family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Donations may be directed to Hospice of Huntington.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 14, 2019
Read More