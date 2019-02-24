







ERMA MAE ARMSTRONG, 75, of Prestonsburg, Ky., passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. Erma was born on April 11, 1943, at the family home in Printer, Ky., a daughter of the late Repts Halbert and Doris Smith Halbert. She attended local schools and later married the late James Armstrong. She was a homemaker and of Baptist faith. She will be remembered as a fighter, having overcome many obstacles in her life. Besides her parents and husband, Erma is also preceded in death by two brothers, Cecil and Willis Halbert; and three sisters, Jean Hall, Emma Lou Hicks and Janice Bagby. Survivors include three sisters, Mary Standridge of Prestonsburg, KY, Ruth Watkins of Port Huron, Mich., and Doris Rodriguez of Chicago, Ill.; seven nephews, Michael Ray Allen, Stephen C. Slone, Larry Hall, Gary Hall, Phillip Hall, David Hall and Edward Hall; and four nieces, Deborah Hall, Teresa Cole, Rose Smith and Yvonne Thackett. At her request, cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time.