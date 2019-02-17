







ERNEST KELVA HOLLEY, 86 of Huntington, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. He was born November 19, 1932 in Mason County, W.Va., a son of the late Kelva Ray Holley and Sula Edmonds Holley. He was also preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Kathryn Jo Ann Vance Holley; one daughter, Sabrina Holley Cline; one son, Roger Edward Holley; and his second wife, Dolores Holley. Ernie was a successful entrepreneur with several businesses throughout the Tri-State area. He is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Holley (Wesley) Cremeans of Mason County; two sons, Ernie Ray Holley of Mason County and Anthony Shawn (Shelly) Holley of Barboursville; one sister, Leona (Charles) Mackey of Huntington; three grandchildren, Candice Cline (Graham) Kenan, Brandon (Danielle) Cremeans and Katie Holley; three great grandchildren, Tanner Cremeans, Eli Kenan and Wyatt Kenan; three stepchildren, Laura (Mike) Wagner, Suzanne Rutherford and Bill Gray; several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; and a very special friend, his dog Mickey. A memorial service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. Whitney Akers officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington.