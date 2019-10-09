Home

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
ERNEST L. WILKES


1949 - 2019
ERNEST L. WILKES, 70, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. He was born May 19, 1949, in Ironton, Ohio, son of the late William and Minnie Holland Wilkes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Harry, Roy and Joe Wilkes; five sisters, Cora Scarberry, Sara Green, Naomi Mitchell, Mable Wilkes and Margaret Blizzard. He attended Freedom Independent Church in Chesapeake, Ohio. He is survived by two sisters, Georgia Kincaid of Huntington, W.Va., and Faye Watters of Indianapolis, Ind.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Chris Alford. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019
