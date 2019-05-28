







ERNEST M. COLEGROVE, 84, of Kenova, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, with Pastor Danny Sansom officiating. Interment will be in Dock's Creek Cemetery. Ernest was born October 9, 1934 in Lenore, W.Va., a son of the late George Washington and Lula McCoy Colegrove. He retired from AEP where he was a meter reader for 42 years and he was a member of the Eastview Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bonnie Fields Colegrove, and a brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and Carrie Colegrove. He is survived three children, Cinda Endicott (Rick), Ernie Colegrove (Cindy Maynard) and Cheryl Booth (Leonard); grandchildren: Adam Endicott (Eliza), Lizzie Endicott, Jacob Caldwell (Jennifer) and Chris Caldwell; three great-grandchildren, one sister, Ida Stone; and a special nephew, David Daughtery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 28, 2019