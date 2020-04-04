|
|
ERNEST PAUL JONES, 94, of South Point, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020, at home. He was born April 5, 1925, in Bevinsville, Kentucky, a son of the late Frank and Roxie Jones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Johnna Jean Eaton Jones: four brothers, Fayette Jones, Levi Jones, Alvin Jones and Holice Jones; and seven sisters, Mattie Walker, Sarah Combs, Thelma Autore, Burnice Jones, Bonnie Jones, Dolly Jones and Elva Winters. He is survived by his son, Gregory E. Jones (Ella); two grandsons, Joshua Jones and Caleb Jones; granddaughter, Lucy Gannon; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Jones; and several nieces and nephews. Ernie was a graduate of Wheelwright High School, attended the University of Kentucky and was a graduate of Marshall University. He was a retired principal with the Fairland School District in Proctorville, Ohio, and previously taught and coached basketball and baseball at various schools including Quincy, Ohio, and Coal Grove, Ohio. He was a veteran of World War II, having served 21 months in the United States Marine Corps with service in Hawaii, Iwo Jima and Japan. He received the Presidential Unit Citation, the Naval Unit Citation and ribbons of the Pacific Theater. He was honored many years later as the Honorary Grand Marshal of the Ironton Memorial Day Parade in 2003. Ernie was a longtime member of the South Point United Methodist Church. After his retirement from Fairland East Elementary, Ernie spent many hours on the golf course and was an accomplished golfer, a hobby he continued up until recently. He will be greatly missed by his family members who will cherish his memory. In observance of the current health restrictions, a private funeral service will be held with the family on April 4, 2020, with entombment to follow in the Rome Cemetery Mausoleum in Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2020