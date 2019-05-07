







ERNEST ROBERT ZANE RITCHIE, 79, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., formerly of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Annette Brubaker Ritchie; a sister, Yvonne Shutt Barker; and his parents, Talmadge and Beulah Williams Ritchie. He is survived by a son, Howard Talmadge (Kim) Ritchie of South Point, Ohio; a daughter, Tracy Barker of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; grandchildren; Jordan Ritchie, Talia Ritchie, Trey Ritchie, Channing Eaches, and Zane Barker; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Zane worked for 38 years at Armco Steel (later AK Steel). He loved cars and was an avid drag racer during the '50s and early '60s at Riverside Drag Strip. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Zane's honor to the South Point High School Christmas Project at 983 Co. Road 60, South Point, OH 45680. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 7, 2019