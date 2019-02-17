The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East
Greenup County, KY
ERNEST WALTER ABBOTT


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ERNEST WALTER ABBOTT, 72, of Huntington, died Wednesday February 13, 2019 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Memorial Funeral Service will be conducted at noon Monday, February 18, 2019 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Greenup County, Kentucky, with Evangelist Harry Adkins of New Beginnings Worship Center, Chesapeake, Ohio, officiating. Ernest was born October 8, 1946 in Huntington, a son of the late Walter Standard and Rosella Blake Abbott. He retired from Heiner's Bakery. Also preceding him in death was one sister, Wanda Crommett and one brother, David Abbott. Survivor include his wife, Sandra Abbott; three daughters, Rogainea Abbott, Tammy Smith, Michelle Oney and husband, Gary; three sons, Christopher Abbott, Joshua Abbott, Jeremiah Abbott and wife, Ashely; two sisters, Gloria Brown, Debbie Ellis and husband, David; sister-in-law, Erma Abbott; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019
