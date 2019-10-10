|
|
Mrs. ESTHEL AMERICA MEADOWS PENNINGTON, 93, of The Woodlands, Huntington, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, at her residence. She was born February 19, 1926, at her family home in Cabell County, and was educated at Cammack Elementary and Junior High and Huntington High Schools. She was a 1948 graduate of Marshall College. She was the daughter of the late Azel Meadows and Esthel Dunfee Meadows. She was an active member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church for over 80 years, and was director of the Church nursery for over 50 years. While at Marshall, Esthel was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority, and served as Chapter Adviser and Housing Board Adviser for many years following graduation. She was awarded the "Golden Violet" from the national sorority for 50 years of service to the organization. She played a key role in the construction of the current sorority house and mentored countless of her young sisters. Esthel was a Life Member of the Huntington Woman's Club, was a member of P.E.O. in Huntington, and was an avid bridge player during her life. In later years, she enjoyed working on estate sales in Huntington and managing the card shop at The Woodlands. Esthel was a lifelong supporter of Huntington, Marshall and the State of West Virginia, and enjoyed all positive activities that supported the area, as well as spending time with her many friends. Esthel was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Dorsey L. Pennington, and by her brother, Byron Meadows. She is survived by her brother, Asa Meadows (Pam) of Jacksonville, Florida, and her two sons, Steven (Joan) of Fairfax Station, Virginia, and Gordon (Marilee) of Arlington, Virginia. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Derek Pennington (Elissa), Rachel Wyant (Edwin), Jay Pennington, Maura Pennington and Colleen Pennington, and by four great-grandsons. Funeral services will be at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church Saturday morning, October 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. Friends may call at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary on Friday, October 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. Klingel-Carpenter will oversee arrangements, and graveside services following the funeral will be private. The family wishes to thank Esthel's caregivers who stood by her during the last several months, the staff of Woodlands and the many friends who have assisted her in recent years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Esthel's honor may be made to Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, the Marshall University Foundation, St. Mary's Hospital or any other locally focused charitable organization. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019