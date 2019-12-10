The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
ESTHER MAE CARTER, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., died Saturday December 7, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. There will be no service by her request. Esther was born August 27, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va. a daughter of the late Tom Pat and Gladys Akers Williamson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Shirley Lee Carter. Survivors include two sons, Tommy (Mary) Carter of Huntington and Dana (Gina) Carter of Port Orange, Fla., six grandchildren, T.J. Carter, Justin (Carly) Carter, Sarah Carter, Brooke (R.J.) Carter, Chelsea (Kyle) Campbell and Shane Carter, three great-grandchildren, Ridge Dewey Carter, Ellie Mae Carter, and Emma Marie Campbell and her best friend and companion, her dog Jade. Chapman's Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019
