|
|
ETHEL BEULAH PIERSON, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at her home. She was born on September 2, 1934, in Forsyth, Ga., to her late parents, Samuel Perkins and Lizzie Jordan. Ethel was preceded in death, along with her parents, by her beloved husband, John H. Pierson; sisters, Willa Mae Turner and Lizzie Richardson; brother-in-law, Edward Turner; son-in-law, Calvin Newton; and grandsons, Leo Frazier and John (John-John) Pierson. She retired from Marshall University after many faithful years of service. When able to attend church, her places of worship included the Glorious COGIC and Full Gospel Assembly. Throughout her life, she touched many people with her quiet strength, wisdom, compassion and giving nature. Ethel is survived by her brother, Gary Perkins (Carita); sister, Micolle Harbison (Keith); sister-in-law, Mildred Pierson Atwell Beard; children, John Pierson (Gwyn), Vivian Frazier Newton, Samuel Pierson (Veronica), Lizzie Thomas Settle (James), Stephanie Smith (Clifton), and stepdaughter, Toni Wooding. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Danita Anthony (Larry), Joe Pierson, Joshua Pierson, Lydia Pierson, Josiah Pierson, Melba Kelly (Edward), Sam Pierson, Natalie Pierson, Phylicia Pierson, Sammantha Pierson, Martin Thomas, Xavier Thomas, Isaiah Settle, Demeley Smith, Dominique Smith and Dionna Smith Banks (William); great-grandchildren, Jordan, Elijah (Johnny), Jaila, Maxwell, Pierson, Isaac, Dijon, Shawnee, Deshanti, Samaria, Rosalind, Kenny and Eliana; great-great-grandchildren, Addison, Alana, Aubree and Kenzie; and a host of nieces and nephews. A special thank you to her caregivers, LaShari Glover and Doresia Goodson. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. November 9, 2019, at Full Gospel Assembly with Bishop Samuel R. Moore and Bishop Gary P. Brydie officiating. Family will welcome friends at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019