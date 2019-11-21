|
ETHEL CHARLENE ROBBINS, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, the faithful wife for 61 years of Junior Ray Robbins, rested this life on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at home. She was born March 26, 1941, in Chesapeake, Ohio, daughter of the late Charles F. and Ethel Wells Mooney. She attended Chesapeake High School. She was a dedicated homemaker, wife and mother. She was of Apostolic Pentecostal faith for 54 years and was a member of Apostolic Life Cathedral in Huntington. During her lifetime, in addition to her parents, she suffered the loss of one brother, Charles Walter Mooney, and one sister, Edith Mae Broughton. In addition to her husband, she is held in loving memory by one son, Gregory Ray (Jamie) Robbins of Chesapeake, Ohio; three daughters, Leann Rae (Mike) Ross of Huntington, W.Va., Kristi Raye Robbins of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Bethany Rea (David) Gentry of Chesapeake, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Rob) Holley, Caleb (Ashton) Robbins, Jacob Mylar, Benjamin Mylar, Olivia Gentry, Sophie Gentry and Jaxon Robbins; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Jean Cain of South Point, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Terri Hager for the love and care that she provided. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Apostolic Life Cathedral, Huntington, W.Va., with Bishop E.S. Harper officiating. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019