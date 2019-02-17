







ETHEL EDMONDS, 85, passed away on Feb. 15, 2019. She was born March 23, 1933 in Anderson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Joseph Allen and Mary Jane Hume. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, John Edmonds; daughters, Suzanne Campolo (Gary Smith), Angela (Jeff) Maynard, Melissa (Eric) Drennan; grandchildren, Jonathan (Samantha) Campolo, Adriana (Neal) Harmeyer, Jennifer (Jeremy) Kilgore, Brandt Maynard, Jacob Drennan; and great-grandchildren Ava, Nicholas and Adeline Campolo, and Wesley Kilgore. Ethel was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. She worked as a secretary in various churches where John preached, babysat in her home, worked in the box office at the Civic Center and owned rental property. She was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, James Gilbert and Carolyn Hume; her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Catherine and Guy Hyatt; and brothers-in-law, Ron Barrier and Charles Bennett. She is survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Walt (Bonnie) Edmonds, Anna Bennett, Dan (Pat) Arnold, Betty Barrier, and Bob (Bonnie) Arnold. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Medical Center and the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice House. Funeral service will be Sunday, Feb. 17 at 2:30 p.m. at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home in South Point, Ohio, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Horner Hill Cemetery in Meigs County, Ohio. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019