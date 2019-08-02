|
ETHEL JUANITA "PEGGY" KIRK, 96, formerly of Rush, Ky., widow of Lytle Thomas Smith and Hobert Kirk, died July 28 in Spring Valley Health and Rehab, Springfield, Mo. She retired as a cafeteria worker in Boyd County and Ashland Independent Schools. Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; entombment in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019